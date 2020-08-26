Alexa Collins Slays In A Plunging Black Monokini On Instagram

Alexa Collins couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, taking to Instagram to share a set of steamy poolside pics that flaunted her bombshell curves. For the photoshoot, the Miami hottie traded in her skimpy two-piece bikinis for a sexy one-piece swimsuit, posing in a quaint gazebo out in a garden.

The 25-year-old looked smoking-hot in a plunging black monokini that completely exposed her cleavage. The daring neckline — which extended far past her chest line, teasing the model’s toned midriff — was surpassed by the swimsuit’s outrageous high cut that reached up to her bust. The ultra-revealing bathing suit had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs, sporting narrow bottoms that only covered what was necessary. The garment was cinched at the waist with a broad strip of fabric, which crisscrossed over her abs, calling even more attention to her perky chest.

Alexa topped off the hot look with a wide-brimmed sunhat, which was adorned with a black ribbon to match her swimwear. She further accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, and sported an elegant glam that added chic and sophistication to her racy attire.

The sizzling blonde displayed her voluptuous assets while sitting on a mattress with her legs spread. She leaned on one hand for support and arched her waist, holding onto the brim of her hat with a delicate gesture. Her head was tilted to the side and her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way. Her golden tresses cascaded from under her sunhat, framing her generous décolletage area in loose waves.

A swipe to the next slide saw Alexa standing in front of her seat. She shot a sultry gaze and a coy smile at the camera, showcasing her sculpted figure as she tipped her hat.

The Florida model added two extra photos that captured her in the seated pose and which were more closely cropped to her hourglass frame. In one of the pics, she fixed the lens with a smoldering stare, cocking her hip and shoulder. She turned her glance to the side in the other snap, once again clasping the brim of her sunhat in between her fingers.

The monokini was from the brand, Escape Swimwear, which Alexa made sure to tag in her caption. The stunner told fans she was enthralled with the look, adding a sparkles emoji for good measure.

Followers seemed to share her opinion, taking to the comments section of her post to tell her she looked “magnificent,” “incredible,” and “breathtakingly beautiful.”

“I love this suit or maybe just because you’re wearing it!!! Gorgeous Alexa!!!” gushed one person, leaving a trail of loving emoji.

“Never Thought I’d Love You So Much In A One Piece,” wrote a second fan, building on Alexa’s own turn of phrase from the caption.

“The hat is nice, the one piece [sic] is dazzling but it’s all your super modeling, sharp figure and beautiful tone and good looks!!” assured another devotee.

“This is your best look this summer,” opined a fourth Instagrammer.

In the span of two hours, the provocative post garnered close to 12,500 likes and a little shy of 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her online admirers.