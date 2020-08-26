Dove Cameron Sizzles In A Lime Green Bikini Top & Matching Sweatpants For Bathroom Selfie Session

Dove Cameron gave her 37.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she flaunted her figure in a skin-baring ensemble. The actress steamed up her page with the eye-popping post on Tuesday afternoon.

The upload included both a photo and video of the Descendants star that saw her in what appeared to be a public restroom, possibly at a gas station or fast food restaurant. She posed in front of one of the vanities, utilizing a rectangular mirror that was affixed to the wall to capture her reflection. Her head was cocked to the side as she took the snap — a position she held throughout the entirety of the short clip in the second slide of the share as well. Though there was no geotag on the post, she appeared to be making the pitstop somewhere in Utah, as she noted in the caption that the people there were “so wholesome.”

Dove sizzled for the impromptu selfie session in a coordinated lime green outfit that equal parts sexy and cozy. The look included a triangle-style bikini top in the bright color with thin straps that showcased her lean arms and shoulders. It boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage, adding a seductive element to the multi-slide update. The piece also featured a small brown clasp in the middle of its tiny cups that drew even more attention to the busty display.

The 24-year-old wore a pair of baggy sweatpants on her lower half, giving her outfit a casual vibe. The bottoms had white writing across the front, though the word was obstructed by the matching sweatshirt that was wrapped around her waist. She knotted its arms tightly around her hips, highlighting her trim waist. Fans were also treated to a full look at Dove’s flat midsection and abs, much to their delight.

The “We Belong” singer completed her look with a floral face mask. She also tied her blond locks in a sleek, high ponytail.

Fans went wild for the latest addition to the Disney Channel star’s Instagram page, awarding it over 1.7 million likes within 14 hours of going live. It has amassed more than 4,200 notes in the comments section as well.

“So gorgeous Dove! I absolutely adore you!!” one person wrote.

“The most perfect idol in this world,” quipped another fan.

“Yup yup yup green is your color,” a third follower remarked.

“Omg I just love you so much,” added a fourth admirer.

Dove often tantalizes her followers with selfies. In another recent update from earlier this month, the celeb brought some heat as she showed off her stunning glam while rocking a blue lace bra. That upload proved to be a hit as well, earning more than 1.5 million likes and 4,921 comments to date.