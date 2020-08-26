Nicole Scherzinger Poses On Exercise Bike In Crop Top & Leggings Next To Topless Boyfriend

Singer, TV personality, and actress Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself with her beau. The 42-year-old is no stranger to posting on the social media platform and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a burgundy crop top that displayed her midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted leggings that looked very tight-fitted. Scherzinger completed the outfit with socks and gray-and-white lace-up Nike sneakers that featured their iconic swoosh logo on the side in black. She styled her long wavy dark hair down and pushed over to one side.

Her boyfriend, Thom Evans, went topless for the occasion and showed off his toned physique. He wore black shorts and socks of the same color with gray lace-up sneakers.

The duo posed in front of a wall covered in green leaves and a peace sign made out of what looked to be branches. Scherzinger was captured on an exercise bike and showcased her killer figure. The Pussycat Doll lifted her booty in the air and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smirk on her face.

Evans stood next to Scherzinger and placed his left hand on the bike beside him. He looked at the camera with a smile and seemingly had the sun in his eyes as they were slightly squinty.

Scherzinger didn’t geotag her upload, However, according to the Daily Mail, the pair were allegedly snapped at her home in Los Angeles.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 98,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“Luckiest man in the world the guy next to you,” one user wrote.

“It’s sooo cute how you guys always workout together,” another person shared.

“Nic, you really are just SOOOO BEAUTIFUL,” remarked a third fan.

“You guys have become my favorite couple!!.. Love from Greece,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Scherzinger. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a pale blue cami top that featured very thin straps. Scherzinger tucked the attire in her high-waisted white pants that covered her footwear. The Masked Singer panelist wrapped herself up with a white blazer, which she draped over her shoulders. Scherzinger sported her long wavy dark locks down with a middle part and accessorized with small hoop earrings and a number of rings.