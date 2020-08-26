Khloe Kardashian Poses On Horse With Adorable Daughter True Thompson In Dreamy Vacation Throwback

Khloe Kardashian treated her followers to a dreamy mother-daughter snap with True Thompson on Friday night. The photo, which appeared to be a vacation throwback, showed the pair posed atop a horse on an idyllic beach.

In the fairytale image, Khloe wore a black maxi wrap dotted with colorful stars that showed off a bare shoulder. Underneath the long garment, she sported a minimalist black vest top. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and had wound her hair into two tight braids. In keeping with the day’s beachy vibe, Khloe went barefoot for the adventure. She gripped the reins with one hand as she showed off her hot pink manicure.

Khloe’s 2-year-old daughter True — who she shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson — looked adorable in a frilly pink dress and gold bangles as her mother placed one arm around her to keep her safely balanced on the animal.

The mother-daughter duo were not riding just any old horse, however, as the brown and white animal was dressed up for the occasion too. It wore a pink and yellow flower crown surrounded by green leaves around its ears.

Khloe posted three snaps from the horseback ride, and in each one the aquamarine ocean and white sands made for a paradisiacal backdrop. The photos appeared to be taken at sunset, as the sky boasted an orange and yellow tinge.

Alongside two star emojis, Khloe captioned the throwback “dreaming I was still there.”

The reality star’s famous friends were quick to comment on the gorgeous images.

“This is a dream,” wrote Khadijah Haqq McCray — one of Khloe’s best friends, who has appeared on KUWTK in the past.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, who is pals with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner, commented “cuties” alongside a number of heart emojis.

“Wow so cute!!!” contributed designer Kimora Lee Simmons.

While Khloe did not make it clear where the snap was taken, many of the Kardashian-Jenners took a group vacation to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Kylie’s 23rd birthday earlier in August.

Indeed, Khloe’s sister Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to post a similar beachy horseback snap on August 17, as The Inquisitr covered. In Kendall’s post, which was believed to be a throwback to the Turks and Caicos vacation, she rode a white horse solo as a fierce sunset burned orange over the sea. The other vacation snaps shared in the post — which Kendall captioned “rum punch with my name on it” — included a revealing shot of the model’s booty as she leaned over the side of a boat in a blue thong bikini, and a sultry mirror selfie in a chic black two-piece.