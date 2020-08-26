Sofia Richie Slays In Multicolored Bikini: ‘Margaritaville’

Sofia Richie’s birthday celebrations are underway, and they have called for plenty of bikini-clad photos, much to the delight of her fans. Richie took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share her third scorching swimsuit post in 24 hours.

The photo captured Richie posed outside on a day where there were no clouds in the sky. She did not use a geotag to indicate her location but hinted that she was somewhere warm, as she wrote “Margaritaville” in her caption. She appeared in the middle of a white slab of concrete and was surrounded by matching structures.

The model perched herself on a wooden stool, sitting on the edge of the piece of furniture and resting her toes on the ground. She put both hands on the seat behind her to balance her weight and tilted her head back, her face up to the sky. Richie ensured that fans were treated to a great view of her bombshell body as she rocked a colorful bikini that left little to the imagination.

The top of her swimwear boasted thin straps that were worn wide on her bronzed shoulders, allowing her to flaunt her toned arms. The garment had a scooped neckline and tiny cups that showed off her cleavage. The fabric featured several colors — including pink, blue, and white hues — that complemented her allover glow.

The bottom of the suit was just as hot, and Richie wore its thin side straps high on her hips. The front rode low, and her defined abs looked spectacular. Also of note was the garment’s high cut design that left her killer legs in full view. Richie went barefoot for the look and wore her long locks slicked back out of her face. The social media star kept her accessories simple and only sported a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the blistering UV rays.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the update with praise. The post has been double-tapped over 213,000 times, and more than 500 Instagrammers have flocked to the comments section to compliment Richie on her killer figure. Several others dropped a line to wish the model a happy birthday.

“Your body is a wonderland,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“Physique on fleek. You are a total hottie babe,” a second fan added.

“Look at Sofia man, so inspirational,” a third user chimed in with the addition of a flame emoji.

“DREAM BODY!!!!!!!!! I WANT ITTTT,” a fourth devotee gushed.