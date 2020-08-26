‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Semi-Sheer Black Lingerie

Sarah Harris steamed up her Instagram this week with another stunning photo that showcased her incredible physique. The Playboy model thrilled her followers with the snap on Tuesday.

The Kiwi hottie was seen sitting on her bed in the August 25 addition to her feed. She sat on the edge of the mattress with her legs slightly spread apart while staring at the camera in front of her with a smoldering gaze. The walls around her were completely bare, ensuring that all eyes remained on Sarah. Given what she was wearing, however, it seemed impossible for fans to be focused on anything else.

Sarah sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her bombshell curves in a tight black bodysuit that hugged her figure in all of the right ways. The one-piece was made of a semi-sheer material with lace paneling along its sides. The garment’s deep neckline left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight, which was further highlighted by the scalloped hemline on its embroidered cups. It also featured thin shoulder straps, one of which the model let slink down her arm in a sultry fashion as she worked the camera.

The lingerie proceeded to cinch in at Sarah’s midsection, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette while its see-through bodice teased a glimpse at her flat stomach. Also of note was the numbers cheeky cut, as it offered a peek at the blond bombshell’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

Sarah did not accessorize her barely there ensemble, however, she was holding a bright pink Polaroid camera in one hand that gave the sizzling shot a pop of color. She styled her platinum blond locks down with a sleek middle part. They were styled in loose waves that spilled over her shoulder, perfectly framing her face and striking features along the way.

As with many of Sarah’s social media upload, fans went wild for yesterday’s skin-baring snap. The image has amassed more than 15,000 likes within 15 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Looking so gorgeous as always,” one person wrote.

“Hotness overload,” quipped another fan.

“Your beauty is awesome,” a third follower praised.

“Love your body and your outfit,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Sarah’s account is full of images and videos of the star flaunting her bodacious physique in scanty ensembles. Last week, the beauty shared a sexy, jungle-themed clip that saw her rocking a leopard-print bikini on the set of a photoshoot. That post proved popular as well, racking up over 27,000 likes and 478 comments to date.