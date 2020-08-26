Linn Lowes Wears Leg-Flattering Dress Alongside Insane Weight-Lifting Clip, Says ‘Girls Can Do Both’

Fitness model Linn Lowes took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, August 25, to leave a side-by-side video post in which she showed off her enviable figure in a leg-revealing dress and performed a weight-lifting exercise.

In the left-side frame, Linn stunned in a pink summer outfit that exposed plenty of muscular leg. The dress featured a wrap-around style with long, puffy sleeves and a low neckline. The skirt fanned out around the tops of her thighs and cut off abruptly, leaving the length of her legs on display. For footwear, she went with a pair of silver high heels with glitzy straps across the toes and around the ankles that served to elongate her legs even more. Linn left her blond hair loose and flowing from a part down the middle of her scalp.

During the video clip, Linn danced from side to side and smiled for the camera, flaunting her gym-honed physique and twirling the dress around her thighs. She played with her hair with one hand and left the other perched on her hip. At the end of the clip, she was seen walking toward the camera and then away from the frame.

In the right-side clip, Linn was filmed in what appeared to be a home gym as she lifted a weighted barbell. She wore a white sports bra underneath a white tank top that clung to her toned midsection and left her arms exposed. On her lower half, she wore a pair of gray shorts that rose high on her hips and extended to just below her backside. They were made of a stretchy material that contoured to the model’s curves. She chose a pair of white Converse sneakers and styled her hair in a bun on top of her head.

In the video, Linn performed a set of squat lifts. She bent down and gripped the bar with both hands and then pulled it up toward her waist, keeping her arms extended. She repeated the move several times.

In the caption of the post, Linn penned an inspirational message to her female fans. She told them that girls can do “both,” meaning they can do anything they want. Linn added that the important thing is to set goals, make a plan, crush it, and have fun. She signed off the message by telling her female followers not to let anyone make them think they are less capable or worthy because they are a girl.

The post earned plenty of love from Linn’s fans, gaining nearly 30,000 likes and close to 350 comments within the first day.