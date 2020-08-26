Nina Dobrev Does A Cartwheel In A Swimsuit And Daisy Dukes

Nina's latest bikini snaps brought in 1.4 million likes on Instagram.

Nina Dobrev is clearly making the most of her vacation time. The former The Vampire Diaries star showed off her big smile and fit figure in a series of photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday, August 25.

The actress looked happy and healthy in the first photo. She sat in front of the ocean in a bright yellow swimsuit with a plunging V notch at the chest and thicker straps over both shoulders. The bright blue sky and ocean both stretched for miles into the distance behind her.

Nina had her long, brunette hair down in beachy waves and rested her left shoulder and tanned right arm on her bent knees. She accessorized with gold-rimmed sunglasses, as well as a gold bracelet and hoop earrings, and pulled a piece of her hair with her left hand.

In the second snap, she showed off her impressive flexibility upside down. Nina stunned in skimpy Daisy Dukes with a frayed hem as she flashed her uber tanned and toned legs. She appeared to be mid-cartwheel and had one hand down on the sand and the other holding her hat on her head.

In the third, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor got a little artsy. She shot a selfie from underneath her hair as her locks dangled down over the lens. Only the bottom half of her face could be seen as she slightly opened her mouth.

She hopped on a bike for the fourth and final picture. The Canadian actress stayed in the same one-piece but swapped to a pair of white shorts and tied her long locks up. Nina stretched her arms out as she cycled down a tropical lane flanked by palm trees and other foliage.

Nina captioned the photo with a big smile emoji with its eyes tightly shut.

The comments section was full of praise.

“Your smile is the cutest thing ever!!!” one person commented.

Another called Nina a “beautiful woman” with a heart eye emoji.

“OMG I AM CRYING YOU ARE TOO PRECIOUS FOR THIS WORLD,” a third wrote in all caps with two loudly crying faces.

“You’re standing on ONE hand? WOAH,” another impressed fan commented.

Nina’s latest vacation photos have received over 1.4 million likes in 20 hours.

The star previously gave her 20.4 million followers a peek at her travels over the weekend. Then, she hit the beach and flashed her toned middle in skintight athleisure gear as she stood barefoot on the sand.