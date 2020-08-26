‘Siesta Key’ Star Brandon Gomes Shares Photo With Son Quincy After Revealing He’s A Dad In Reunion Shocker

The MTV star delivered a baby bombshell during the Season 3 virtual reunion.

Siesta Key star Brandon Gomes introduced fans to his baby boy. Hours after the reunion for the MTV reality aired on Tuesday night, the MTV star shared a sweet pic with his son on Instagram.

In a new photo posted to his social media page, Brandon, 25, was pictured sitting while holding his son in his arms. The new dad was dressed in casual shorts and a t-shirt and had a face mask wrapped around his ears. Brandon gazed lovingly at his little boy, who was wearing a green and white striped onesie and holding a colorful bumblebee toy. A kiddie-sized play table and brightly colored chairs could be seen in the background.

In the caption to the post, Brandon introduced his 262,000 followers to newborn Quincy.

In the comments section, several of the new father’s Siesta Key co-stars responded with sweet messages and heart emoji, including Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens.

“He’s beautiful Brandon! Your mini!” wrote Alyssa Salerno, who also recently welcomed a daughter with fired show alum Alex Kompothecras.

“My brotha,” wrote Garrett Miller.

“He’s beautiful,” added Brandon’s ex-girlfriend Madisson Hausburg.

Other fans also offered the new father support.

“He looks just like you. Remember everything happens for a reason. He was sent to you for a reason???? God bless BG and baby Q,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you for stepping up and being there for that sweet baby,” added another. ” I’m sorry the situation hurt you and people closest to you so deeply but that innocent child deserves to have his daddy no matter what the situation is and I am so happy to see you did that.”

As the virtual Siesta Key reunion aired, fans were blindsided by Brandon’s bombshell announcement that he was a dad after a hookup with a girl he barely knew. The musician streamed in from California to deliver the shocking news to his co-stars for the first time.

The paternity bombshell shattered Brandon’s relationship with longtime girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo, who begged him to return home to Sarasota, Florida to deal with his responsibilities.

Brandon, who fled to California to work on his music after finding out that he fathered a child, said his anxiety was at an all-time high over the expected news. The reality star added that he planned to be a part of his child’s life.

“I don’t want anyone thinking that I’m not stepping up and I’m not going to be a dad,” Brandon said, per People. “That’s not what’s going on. The situation is what it is and I’m dealing with it. I’m going to step up and I’m going to be the best man I possibly can be.”