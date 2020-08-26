Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A One-Piece With A Plunging Neckline

Buxom blond bombshell Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a short video clip in which she showcased her curvaceous figure.

Laci stood in the doorway of a set of sliding glass doors, with a fairly sparse-looking room visible behind her. At the beginning of the clip, she placed one hand on the sliding door to her left and pushed it further open as she stepped outside into the sunshine.

She flaunted her ample assets in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The swimsuit had two strips of fabric that stretched around her neck in a halter style before going down her chest, covering some of her curves while still leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display. The plunging neckline stretched all the way to below her belly button, and underneath had a small patch of fabric that covered any NSFW areas.

The piece was crafted from a red fabric with a subtle white pattern on it, and two straps made from the same material stretched around her slim waist, accentuating her hourglass shape. The look also featured thick white straps that criss-crossed over her toned stomach, bringing even more attention to her voluptuous figure.

Laci wore no visible jewelry beyond a ring on one hand, and a sparkling belly button ring. Her long blond locks were styled in a side part before tumbling down her chest in soft curls, reaching all the way to her waist.

She was barefoot in the photo, and as she stepped forward, she kept eye contact with the camera for a few seconds, flashing a seductive look. She tugged at the sides of her skimpy swimsuit and played with her hair as she shifted her hips from side to side, tantalizing her audience.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the video received over 127,500 views within one hour of going live. It also racked up 895 comments in the same time span.

“Baby you looking good,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji to emphasize his point.

“That wink has me going crazy,” another added, referencing a specific moment in the clip.

“You have a wonderful body,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Laci’s curves.

“Oh, Gorgeous you stole my heart,” another commented.

