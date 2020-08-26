Yaslen Clemente Performs Steamy, Booty-Shaking Dance In Thong Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente posted a steamy new video to the social media site on Tuesday, August 25, in which she showed off her killer physique in a skimpy bikini.

The model wore a pink string bikini with a textured floral pattern that included sequins in various colors. The material across the chest left plenty of skin on display, teasing a bit of cleavage. The string holding up the thong bottoms rose high on her hips, showing off her hips and curvy legs. A small strip of fabric along the backside of the suit barely covered Yaslen’s busty backside. She wore her shoulder-length blond curls loose and flowing around her shoulders and down her upper back. Yaslen accessorized with a pair of glitzy stud earrings and a thin silver necklace.

Yaslen was joined at the beginning of the dance by her boyfriend Roy, who is an online home fitness trainer, according to his Instagram bio. Roy went shirtless for the video and wore a pair of white-and-black swim trunks that extended to mid-thigh and showed off his sculpted leg muscles. He accessorized with a pair of sunglasses on top of his head.

The couple danced to “Ay DiOs, Mío!” by KAROL G in an indoor space. To start, both Roy and Yaslen were featured in the frame as they shimmied and spun together. Yaslen bumped Roy out of the frame with a flick of her hip and then continued through the rest of the clip with a solo dance. She shook her hips and spun in a circle, giving her followers an eyeful of her booty as she moved her lower body in tight circles. At the end of the clip, Yaslen bent over and ran her hands along her waist and down her legs, lip-synching along to the lyrics and flipping her hair.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen wrote a wordplay using the name of the song and tagged her boyfriend’s Instagram account. She also wished her followers a Happy Tuesday in the form of a hashtag. The video earned nearly 30,000 likes and more than 350 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Yaslen’s fans gushed over her sexiness in their comments and left strings of emoji to express how they felt.

“Omg I love it,” one social media user commented.

“Teach me to move like that,” another follower wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.