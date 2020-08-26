Natalie Roser Looks Smoking Hot In A White Bikini With Shell Embellishments

Blond beauty Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a white bikini. The picture was taken in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Natalie posed in front of a large rock formation that served as an eye-catching alternative to a typical sandy beach backdrop.

The photo was taken by Australian photographer Neil Dixon, who Natalie made sure to tag in the photo. She also tagged the sunless self-tanning brand Tanned Australia, presumably crediting the company for her sun-kissed skin.

The bikini she wore had triangular cups crafted from what appeared to be a crocheted fabric. The top revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and had a delicate trim along the neckline that drew even more attention to her ample assets. Thin straps stretched around her neck in a halter style, and the bottom of the garment had a row of shell embellishments dangling down below her breasts. The piece left Natalie’s sculpted shoulders and arms on display, as well as her toned stomach.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that were likewise crafted from what seemed to be a crocheted material. The bikini bottoms sat low on Natalie’s hips, with the same delicate detailing along the waistband as was on her top. A short row of shell embellishments hung in the middle of the bottoms, and they featured a tie detail on one side with strings that dangled down her toned thighs.

Natalie’s long blond locks were styled in a deep side part, and they tumbled down her back in a tousled, effortless style. She kept the look simple, adding just a pair of earrings as her only visible accessory, allowing the swimsuit to shine.

She gazed directly at the camera with a steamy expression on her face, and had her arms raised with her hands behind her head as she posed for the shot.

Natalie’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 3,600 likes within 52 minutes. It also racked up 61 comments in the same time span.

“So stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Goddess,” another added simply.

“You are elegant and very beautiful!!!” a third fan remarked.

“My definition of a perfect body and soul,” yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie thrilled her followers with a trio of photos in which she celebrated the start of the weekend by posing in a blue two-piece swimsuit. The look left little to the imagination, flaunting Natalie’s toned figure, and she held a beverage in her hand as well as a floppy straw hat, which she used to over up her chest in one of the photos.