Artem Chigvintsev Reveals He Is Days Away From Meeting His ‘DWTS’ Celebrity Partner

The professional dancer asked fans who they would like to see him compete with during Season 29.

Artem Chigvintsev revealed in a new Instagram video he is “days away” from meeting his new celebrity partner for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars. In the clip which was posted to the show’s official social media account, the returning fan-favorite spilled details about the upcoming competition and asked fans who they would like to see him compete with.

In the video, Artem stated he was excited and a little bit nervous about the upcoming season. He revealed the cast was only a few days away from meeting their celebrity partners. He then asked his followers who they would like to see him dancing with. In response, fans came up with some very clever ideas.

“I hope Artem gets a celeb partner similar to a Bindi Irwin or Zendaya,” stated one person.

“A young celebrity please God…like Kaitlyn Bristowe,” remarked a second follower of The Bachelorette star who was formally added to the cast in early August.

“Carole Baskin,” stated a third Instagram user, who would love to see the rumored contestant and Tiger King star take to the ballroom floor alongside their favorite pro.

“Reese Witherspoon. I don’t know why it just came to mind. I mean if we can wish, we may as well make it worth it,” said a fourth viewer.

Other followers suggested singer Ciara, actresses Dove Cameron, Julia Roberts, or Blake Lively, former DWTS host Erin Andrews or Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show host Kelly Ripa.

The handsome pro took the selfie video in an area of what was likely the home he shares with Total Bellas star Nikki Bella. The couple met on the set of the series in 2017 and became engaged in November of 2019. The twosome welcomed their first child together, a boy, on July 31 of this year.

He wore a denim jacket, which was left open. Underneath, he had on a white v-neck t-shirt. Artem’s dark brown hair was brushed up and away from his face. His beard and mustache were neat and trimmed.

Artem is making a triumphant return to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom after being unceremoniously cut as part of the professional group of dancers after Season 27. He was let go from the cast along with fellow pro Sharna Burgess, who won her first mirrorball that year alongside radio personality Bobby Bones.

On August 24, the show announced that Artem would return to the ballroom as a competitor.