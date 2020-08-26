Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Regis Philbin On What Would’ve Been His 89th Birthday

The two worked together on 'Live!' for 15 years.

Kathie Lee Gifford commemorated what would’ve been Regis Philbin’s 89th birthday, his first since his death, on Tuesday, August 25. The star spent the day thinking of the family he left behind after he passed away following a heart attack on July 24 with a sweet message on Twitter.

“Today would have been our wonderful friend Regis Philbin’s 89th birthday,” Kathie Lee, who sat alongside the late TV legend for 15 years on Live!, wrote in her tweet, which can be seen here.

“Sending heartfelt prayers and warmest wishes for peace and comfort to his beautiful family who miss him even more than we do,” she added.

The former Today anchor closed out her tweet with a prayer emoji.

Plenty of fans appreciated seeing her celebrate Regis’s big day and responded with loving messages and memories.

“Sweet Regis!!! Thinking of him and of course Joy and the girls. The world is a sadder place without him,” one fan said with several heart emoji, referring to his four children and wife.

“Happy Birthday In Heaven Regis. Thanks for making my mornings so fun for many years. You were special,” a second fan said.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Still so sad over his passing. God Bless the man who brought so much laughter and his unique sense of perspective to us every morning,” a third Twitter user said.

Kathie Lee’s heartfelt tweet has received more than 200 replies and over 4,300 likes.

The two were a staple on morning television together from 1988 until 2000 as co-hosts of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, the show now known as Live! with Kelly and Ryan. After Kathie Lee decided to move on, the former America’s Got Talent host co-hosted the show for 10 years alongside Kelly Ripa until he departed in 2011.

Kathie Lee has been very vocal about her love for her former co-host on multiple occasions since his death.

Three days after his passing, she opened up to Hoda Kotb on Today about the final time she saw the TV legend.

The mom of two met up with Regis and Joy in Tennessee only two weeks before his death, but admitted she “sensed much more fragility” in her friend as soon as he got out of his car.

Kathie Lee said they had a great time together laughing and joking, but recalled that she had a bad feeling that would be the last time she ever saw him. The star admitted she “could tell” he was “failing.”