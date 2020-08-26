‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pros Pose Together At Studio Lot As They Reunite For Pre-Show Testing

The pro dancers for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition reunited with safety guidelines in place.

The Dancing with the Stars pro dancers reunited for pre-show coronavirus testing as the 29th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom got one step closer to becoming a reality.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, DWTS pro Emma Slater shared a look at more than half of the show’s pros as they posed together on the studio lot. In the pic, which can be seen below, nine dancers stood socially distanced with masks on. It was hard to see who each person was due to their distance and the masks on their faces, but Emma tagged the professional dancers that were in the photo, including Keo Motsepe, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Brittany Stewart, Daniella Karagach and Emma’s husband, Sasha Farber.

In the caption to the pic, Emma noted that the photo op took place as the group gathered for their COVID-19 tests at the studio. She explained that they will consistently do testing and will keep socially distant from each other throughout the competition. The popular dancer noted that even at a safe distance it was “so special” to see everyone at the studio again after being apart for so long.

Emma added that some of the cast members were missing due to testing at different times. In the comments section to the post, fellow DWTS pros reacted to the behind-the-scenes look at this unprecedented season.

“Haha! Yessss keeping it real!” wrote Peta Murgatroyd.

“I can’t tell who’s who with the masks on,” added Pasha.

“We need to drop a mixtape,” joked Brandon.

Newcomers Britt and Daniella also chimed in to say how much they love their DWTS fam.

Other fans were thrilled to see the cast back together.

“I am so excited to see y’all perform I cannot wait,” one commented.

“Y’all bring so much joy into our living rooms. Thanks to all for making this happen! Stay safe,” added another.

The unconventional Dancing With the Stars family portrait is just one sign that Season 29 will not be a typical competition. There will be many changes taking place for the 29th run for the mirrorball trophy, including the addition of new host Tyra Banks, who has promised to take things “so next level.”

In addition to the pros pictured on Emma’s Instagram, fans can expect the return of Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Peta Murgatroyd, and reigning champ Alan Bersten when Dancing With the Stars returns on September 14.