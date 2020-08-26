Yanet Garcia Gives Instagram Followers Eyeful Of Busty Booty In Skintight Leggings

Instagram model Yanet Garcia took to the popular social media site on Tuesday, August 25, to post a new photo for her 13.3 million followers in which she showed off her famous backside in a pair of leggings.

The Mexican native wore a matching sports bra and leggings outfit in a hunter green that featured a textured surface. The top included a cut out along the upper back and a thick band around the rib cage. The leggings rose high on Yanet’s hips and clung to her backside and legs. The material pinched in along her booty, emphasizing her curves.

Yanet wore her long, brunette tresses curled and flowing loose from a side part. The curls extended nearly to her waist and covered her upper back. In the front, a lock of hair extended across part of the model’s face and was cut to her shoulders. She appeared to have painted her lips in a bright pink color.

The snap was taken in what appeared to be a hotel room. Several pieces of furniture made up the background, including a bed, end table, orange chair, and standing lamp. Yanet posed with her back to the camera, giving her followers an eyeful of her ample derriere. She pulled up on the waistband of the pants with both hands and turned her head to look over her shoulder, shooting a sultry gaze directly at the camera. Yanet perched one foot on her toes, elongating her legs, and pushed a hip out to the side.

Yanet left a simple caption on the post that consisted of a double-heart emoji and the initials M and X. The snap proved popular among the weathercaster’s fans, earning nearly 290,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments just within the first seven hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the comments were written in Yanet’s native language of Spanish and included compliments that ranged from “hot” to “sexy” and “stunning.”

“You are absolutely perfect,” one Instagram user commented.

“BEAUTIFUL AS USUAL,” another follower wrote, adding a couple of heart emoji for emphasis.

“Goooooooooooood damnnnnnnnmn. I’m in love,” one more fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Yanet took to Instagram to leave another photo for her fans that showed off her famed backside while on a nature hike. In the snap, she wore a pair of leopard-print booty shorts that clung to her curves and left plenty of leg exposed. The post also gained plenty of attention from Yanet’s followers, earning nearly 300,000 likes since.