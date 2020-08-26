Bella Thorne ‘Has Made $2M’ On X-Rated Site OnlyFans In One Week, Wants To Turn Experience Into A Movie

It has been just one week since former Disney star Bella Thorne made her OnlyFans debut, but according to the Los Angeles Times, she has already raked in $2 million from her page on the X-rated site.

The actor launched her page on Wednesday August 19, according to the newspaper, when she began charging fans $20 per month to access her feed.

Thorne also revealed to the newspaper by text message that she is working with indie movie director Sean Baker — whose portfolio includes The Florida Project and Tangerine — to turn her OnlyFans experience into a movie.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne revealed to the news source.

“What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans?” she wrote in a text message. “How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

Thorne revealed she would act in the film, while Baker would write and direct it. However, an insider told the news source that it could be years before the project turns into “anything” as it is still in its infancy.

Despite making millions in her first week on the site, Thorne does not plan to let the money sit in the bank. She told the publication she intends to use her earnings to make charitable donations and invest in her production company.

The newspaper reported that Thorne has yet to decide exactly what she will use her OnlyFans feed for. It noted that in the first week, the actor published some suggestive imagery, including bikini shots and a snap of her eating a hotdog. However, the star did not share anything more graphic or explicit with her followers.

According to the publication, celebrities, influencers, and adult entertainers generally use OnlyFans to share content that could be considered too raunchy for other social media platforms — and get paid for it. However, not every page on the site is X-rated.

While it remained to be seen exactly how Thorne will use her OnlyFans account, she has not been a stranger to Instagram bikini shots over the past few years. As The Inquisitr covered, the influencer posted a fierce snap in a tiny white bikini on Friday, August 21. In the smoldering shot, Thorne dripped with jewelry as her red hair whipped around her face in the breeze.