Britney Spears Fans Spot Something Odd About Her Unretouched Photo

Instagram users noticed something familiar about her latest upload.

Britney Spears showed off her undeniable natural beauty on Instagram this week. The 38-year-old mom of two uploaded three versions of the same photo on Tuesday, August 25, and revealed that one was completely unretouched — but the snaps only made her followers more concerned for her well-being.

Britney posed outdoors by a tree and looked directly into the camera with her blond hair half up and half down. She rocked an off the shoulder light blue crop top with long sleeves that flashed her toned middle and featured a white ribbon bow in the center of her chest.

The first snap had a cool filter, while the third appeared to have the contrast turned up high to make the colors extra vibrant. She confirmed in the caption it was the middle picture that was left completely unretouched as her freckles and blemish-free skin shone through.

But it was her clothing that really had fans concerned. Many of her 26.1 million followers noticed that she’d rocked the exact same look multiple times before, suggesting the photos could be at least three weeks old.

“THE SAME OUTFIT AGAIN,” one person commented in all caps.

“And again the same photos,” another said.

“What’s with the same outfit and photos? What’s going on Britney???????” a third person commented.

“Please post some new pictures are you okay?” another concerned fan asked.

In one photo shared on August 3, which can be seen here, she sported the crop top with the exact same necklace and hair. Just like her latest upload, she posed outdoors but placed six roses on her head. She posted it with a lengthy caption about how she’d found a “hidden” rose garden.

Britney has sported the same ensemble in around 10 different uploads since then. The “Hold It Against Me” singer had the exact same clothing, hair, and accessories when she clapped back at comedian and writer Josh Ostrovsky, also known as The Fat Jew, in a video earlier this month.

Concern for the star has been growing in recent months after the #FreeBritney campaign once again gained steam.

The Cut reported that several fans have been worried about Britney’s well-being under her long-standing conservatorship, which means she does not have full legal responsibility over her own life.

Many have claimed the star may be in danger and have pointed to her lack of original and often somewhat bizarre Instagram content as supposed proof. Some have suggested she may not even have access to her own social media pages. However, Britney’s father Jamie Spears has dismissed the allegations and called the rampant speculation a “conspiracy theory.”