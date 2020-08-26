Lauren Dascalo & Friend Twin In Thong Bikinis In Tulum: ‘Seeing Double’

Fitness, fashion, and lifestyle influencer Lauren Dascalo had a treat for her followers on Tuesday, sharing an eye-popping shot that served up a double portion of killer curves. Lauren was joined by her friend and fellow Instagram model Kendel Kay for the snap, which saw the blond beauties twinning in black thong bikinis as they posed by the entrance to what looked like a small cabin. The gorgeous ladies were captured in mid-profile, turning one shoulder to the camera and fixing the lens with intense, enticing stares. Their coy smiles intensified their allure, as did their sultry pose.

Lauren prompted one hand up on the wall above her head, leaning her wrist against the door frame. She arched her back and put one leg forward, resting her other forearm on her hip bone. Her hand grazed her curvy thigh, calling attention to her voluptuous physique. Her shoulder was cocked, concealing part of her chin and adding a kittenish vibe to her smoking-hot look.

The 22-year-old wore a strappy ribbed top that was a flattering fit on her sculpted figure, offering plenty of definition to her perky bust. The item flashed a copious amount of sideboob, in addition to accentuating her lithe chest line. Her swimsuit also included solid-black bottoms — a high-rise number that emphasized the model’s trim waist. Her thong had a small triangular back that perfectly showcased her pert posterior, while also showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut.

Lauren wore her golden tresses with a side-part and rocked a sexy braid. Her hair brushed over her temple and cheek, tumbling down her back in messy streaks.

Meanwhile, Kendel opted for a triangle string two-piece with a low-rise waistline that exposed her lower back. Her bathing suit was crafted out of a glossy, ruched fabric, and comprised of a halterneck top and side-tie bottoms. The deep-cut top showed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob and was adorned with a dramatically long string that wrapped around her midriff, draping down her stomach. The detail mirrored the spaghetti side straps of her bottoms, which came up above her hips, tying with coquettish bows that dangled down her body.

The 23-year-old posed with her arms across her midsection, clasping her hands together. She styled her long, platinum-blond locks in twisted pigtails, leaving a pair of rebel tendrils to frame her face. The photo captured the gorgeous blondes in mid-profile and was cropped at the upper-thigh, concentrating all of the attention on their peachy buns and hourglass frames.

According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Tulum, Mexico, where many models have been vacationing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lauren has shared several seductive pics from her Mexican getaway over the past few days, including a steamy shot that saw her posing in the jungle in a pink thong. Another upload showed the bombshell rocking an ultra-revealing outfit for a night out at a restaurant, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Her latest update proved very popular with her fans, racking up more than 18,000 likes and 335 messages in the first 10 hours of posting. Fellow models also flocked to the comments section, praising the bikini-clad beauties for their sizzling look.

“Cuties,” wrote Maxim hottie Bri Teresi, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Y’all fire,” chimed in Latina smokeshow Yaslen Clemente, leaving a trail of cat heart eyes.

“Just too hot girls on fire,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“Double trouble,” quipped a fourth fan, ending with three fire emoji.