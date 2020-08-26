Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Flaunts Her Curves In A Mesh Undergarment Bodysuit At Home

Instagram star Sophie Mudd showcased her curvaceous figure while looking adorable in a recent upload. For the snap, she was shot lounging on a couch wearing a skintight bodysuit that hugged onto her frame.

The 22-year-old has been sharing a lot of photos that showed her enjoying the summer weather in recent weeks, but in this pic she was photographed enjoying some downtime indoors. She was seated near a window with the sun coming in as she looked effortlessly gorgeous.

Mudd was filmed for a full-body shot as she laid out on a sofa. The large windows in the background had the shades half-drawn, and the buildings and hillsides of the city were visible in the distance. There was a side table with a lamp next to Mudd as she was horizontal with her right leg extended on a cushion, and her left foot resting on her right leg. Mudd’s long brown hair was parted in the middle and bunched behind her head, and she held an open book in her hands.

The Los Angeles, California native was wide-eyed as she stared up at the camera with her gorgeous face. Mudd rocked a tan-colored mesh undergarment bodysuit from SKIMS, which is Kim Kardashian’s new undergarment brand. The outfit had thin shoulder straps and hugged onto the model’s generous assets. It wrapped around her waist and ran down to her ankles. She almost blended in with the neutral-colored couch, but fans caught a glimpse of her curves which were outlined in the body-hugging ensemble.

For the caption, the influencer mentioned the photo was taken in her home, and she tagged the clothing brand before uploading the post on Tuesday. Many of Mudd’s 1.8 million Instagram followers flocked to the snap, and nearly 64,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over 15 hours after it went online. She received over 240 comments, as her replies were littered with heart-eye and different colored heart emoji. Fans complimented her figure and glowing features.

“Unreal. You’re so stunning,” an admirer wrote while adding several emoji.

“Long story short J’adore,” one Instagram user replied.

“So naturally gorgeous, and looking comfy,” a follower responded.

“You’re glowing differently, beautiful as always,” a fan commented alongside a sparkling emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Mudd flaunted serious cleavage as she posed next to a piece of art. She sported a purple lace bra and matching underwear for that alluring post. Viewers were treated to an eyeful of her hourglass figure, and the pic garnered over 110,000 likes.