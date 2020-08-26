Dorinda Medley Was Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ For Being A ‘Mean Drunk,’ Sources Claim

Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley has departed the long-running Bravo reality series and rumors have already begun swirling about the truth behind her exit. According to exclusive sources for Page Six, the 55-year-old was fired because she had become a “mean drunk.”

The article clarified that the source “meant that Medley would become mean when drunk, not that she had become ‘a drunk.'”

Producers reportedly were not happy with some of Dorinda’s comments and actions from Season 12. For instance, she repeatedly made snide comments about castmate Luann de Lesseps, who was previously arrested for disorderly intoxication.

However, unlike Luann’s struggle with alcoholism — for which she has undergone treatment — the network reportedly felt that Dorinda’s drinking drastically changed “the dynamics of the show,” and dragged everyone down.

Many felt she had crossed a line with her “abrasive behavior,” and producers were not keen to have her return and allow her antics to continue as it was starting to make the show go in a negative direction. Instead, they allegedly let her go so they could make room for someone new.

“If she’d have said [at the end of the season], ‘Look — I’ve been depressed and that’s why I’m acting like this,’ or, ‘I miss my [husband Richard, who died in 2011],’ and said she’d work on it, I think it would have been different,” revealed one insider.

“In this climate of social justice and cancel culture, she was not a good representative of the show or the network.”

Despite multiple reports of Dorinda getting fired, on Instagram, she told her fans that she had chosen to leave after six seasons.

On social media, the reactions to her departure were mixed. Her diehard fans are extremely disappointed that she is leaving and do not plan on watching anymore. That said, there are dozens of users who think her absence will be good for RHONY.

Several wrote that she made the series hard to watch and did not appreciate how manipulative and hypocritical she could be when drinking. Others thought Bravo should fire Ramona Singer, too, or were upset that Dorinda was gone but Ramona remained.

“HOW THEY GONNA FIRE DORINDA AND NOT RAMONA?! #RHONY,” tweeted one person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, RHONY will likely undergo a serious cast shakeup, and Dorinda’s firing appears to be the beginning of what might become a series of changes. Newcomer Leah McSweeney has asked for Bravo to consider casting diversely and suggested she has friends that would potentially be interested in joining for Season 13.