Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Major Cleavage In A Low-Cut Dress For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her jaw-dropping hourglass figure in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she took a couple selfies in a body-hugging dress that embellished her assets.

The 22-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her spicy gym posts, but in this update she showcased a more elegant side. O’Mahony showed how gorgeous she looks when she trades in the workout gear for evening wear.

The popular YouTuber had her long black hair down and parted to the left as it draped over her shoulder. She rocked an impossibly-tight white dress that put her curves on display. It had a plunging neckline with thin shoulder straps, and hugged onto O’Mahony’s hips while running down to her calves. The straps of tan-colored high heels were visible, and she accessorized with a pendant necklace.

For the first snap, the social media influencer was photographed from the waist up. Her right arm held the camera out of frame, as she puckered her lips and tilted her head. This was a split-screen image of the same shot which treated fans to an eyeful of her ample assets in the white number that barely contained her cleavage.

O’Mahony took a full-body shot for the second slide. She held the phone in her left hand, while her right hand rested on her side. The model jutted her hip out which helped further accentuate her hourglass figure in the ensemble that outlined her sculpted frame.

In the caption, O’Mahony joked that this was her alternate personae and added a “look” and heart emoji before uploading the photos Tuesday. Many of her 674,000 Instagram followers noticed the alluring snaps, and more than 16,000 showed their support by making their way to the “like” button. The influencer received over 110 comments in 10 hours, as the comment section was flooded with heart-eye and fire emoji. Fans complimented the fitness model’s physique and complementary attire.

“WOW! you look stunning!” one follower replied.

“Wow this white dress is insane on u,” an Instagram user commented.

“AN ANGELLLLL,” another wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“How are you this stunning?” one fan asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony flaunted her chiseled frame in sportswear. She posted a gym selfie where she rocked a red sports bra and matching skintight leggings. The Irish beauty showed off her rock-hard abs and tiny waist along with her thighs and curvaceous backside. That snap garnered more than 21,000 likes.