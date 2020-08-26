Camilla Luddington Gives Birth To Her Second Child, Discusses Being Pregnant During The Pandemic

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington has given birth to her second child, and People Magazine snagged the exclusive details on the momentous occasion. Her newborn son, full name Lucas Matthew Alan, is she and husband Matthew Alan’s second child, who joins 3-year-old Hayden in their growing family.

Camilla also shared a pic of herself in the hospital shortly after giving birth to her Instagram page. In the snap, she was still resting in the hospital bed while cradling her infant to her chest. In her caption, she commented that it felt like she had been in her third trimester for an entire year.

That said, she said she and her husband were ecstatic to announce their new baby had arrived. She teased that he was her “little lion” since he was born in the Leo season. The TV star also encouraged her fans to check out her exclusive interview and photos shared with People.

Deciding on the name “Lucas” was easy for Camilla and Matthew. She told the outlet that it was their first choice for a boys’ name ever since she was first pregnant with Hayden.

Camilla also told the publication about what it was like for her to be pregnant while in quarantine.

“Our family has been isolating since March [amid the coronavirus pandemic], which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare. Once I hit 37 weeks, I was willing him to come. Our bubble feels complete now that he’s here,” she said.

Her previous pregnancy was less stressful than what she endured during the public health crisis. Talking to People, Camilla revealed she was worried both for herself and the baby if she were to contract the coronavirus.

“I was also worried about things like my husband not being able to be present with me during the birth.”

Sadly, her spouse was unable to attend the ultrasounds with her due to strict safety precautions.

“We missed out on sharing those moments together,” she lamented.

The Tomb Raider voice actress was also nervous about having to wear a mask while she was in labor.

While she “understood the importance of wearing one,” it was still something she “dreaded” as labor itself is already exhausting enough, and adding face protection to the mix seemed like it would make the experience even more challenging.

However, Camilla wanted other expectant mothers to know that wearing the mask was not nearly as bad as she anticipated. According to her, she forgot all about it during the 15-hour labor. Still, she was grateful to the nurses and doctors for letting her remove it for a while so she and the 13 Reasons Why actor could get some photographs with their newborn, which were shared at the source.