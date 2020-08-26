Laura Marie Looks Like A ‘Blue Jean Babe’ In Cheeky Daisy Dukes & A Crop Top

Social media sensation Laura Marie went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram pic on Tuesday night. The model showcased her curvy figure as she called herself a “blue jean babe” in the caption of the post.

In the stunning pic, Laura looked like a total smokeshow in a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and showcased her petite waist as they flaunted her long, lean legs and round booty in the process.

She teamed the shorts with a gray and white crop top. The shirt boasted long-sleeves and clung tightly to her ample bust. Her flat tummy was also spotlighted in the sexy shot.

Laura posed with her backside towards the camera. She bent one knee and arched her back slightly as one hand rested at her side. The other was placed on the wall next to her as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a dark wooden sliding door could be seen, as well as a white dresser.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly tumbled over her shoulder.

Laura has amassed more than 1.4 million followers on her Instagram account. Many of those followers made short work of showing their love for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 2,800 times within the first two hours. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 70 messages during that time.

“Oh. My. God. You. Are. The. Most. Beautiful. Thing. I. Have. Ever. Seen. You could not be more stunning if you tried. Love the daisy dukes. U lookin like a country girl,” one follower gushed.

“The most beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” another wrote.

“Babygirl you’re so Gorgeous and sexy,” a third comment read.

“This summer your going to be looking cute babe,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves for the camera. She’s become known for sporting stunning bathing suits, racy lingerie pieces, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a pair of black g-string panties and an animal-print crop top that clung tightly to her curvaceous body. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 200 comments.