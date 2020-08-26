Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Micro Bikini Before Cooling Off By Diving Into A Pool

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo recently entertained her 1.6 Instagram million followers as she cooled off. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, August 25, saw Qimmah rocking a micro bikini and showing off her enviable physique before plunging into the cool waters of a swimming pool.

The video started with Qimmah closing the front door and walking out into the brilliant sunlight. Her dark curls were wet and slicked back, indicating that this was not her first swim of the day. While she was eager to cool off, a small dog opted to stay where they were rather than taking a dip.

The Instagram sensation wore a tiny black bikini that only just covered her assets. Her chiseled muscles and famous abs were highlighted as she made her way down a set of stairs.

Shoestring straps did up in a halterneck style and matching thin straps sat high over her hips as she paraded in front of the camera. Turning towards the person filming her, Qimmah smiled briefly before dashing toward the pristine pool. As she did so, her pert derriere was revealed in the thong swimwear.

When she neared the water, Qimmah dived in, making only a small splash upon entry. A lush green hedge and several hulking palm trees were situated behind the pool, giving Qimmah plenty of privacy. Overhead, the blue sky was not tarnished by clouds and it appeared to be the perfect day in which to take a dip.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the clip had already amassed 182,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“That dive tho…. hella perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Damn girl u swim like a fish,” a fan said.

“Lol, poor dog- thought it was going inside but there were other plans,” another user joked.

“Poetry in Motion,” a fourth person wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end for added emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire ones. Instances of the kissing and waterspout emoji were also prevalent.

Qimmah has recently shared several bikini updates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her fine form while wearing a multicolored bathing suit on Monday. In that set, she shared the limelight with fellow fitness trainer, Stefan Williams, as she flexed her biceps in order to entertain her intended audience.