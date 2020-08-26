Tahlia Hall Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Snakeskin-Print Booty Shorts & A Matching Crop Top

Aussie bombshell Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to share yet another steamy upload with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her hourglass figure while snapping a mirror selfie.

In the racy pic, Tahlia looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a snakeskin-print outfit. The crop top boasted short sleeves to flash her toned arms as it fit tightly around her ample bust.

The matching booty shorts showcased her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist while showing off her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a gold bracelet on her wrist and a pair of white sneakers.

Tahlia sat on the floor in front of a mirror for the pic. She placed one hand on the ground next to her for balance as the other hand held the camera. She arched her back and bent both of her knees as she tilted her head and wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background some plain white walls and a bed made up with a black blanket could be seen.

She had her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that were tied into a ponytail behind her head and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Tahlia’s 525,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 1,500 times within the first 22 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 30 remarks about the photo during that time.

“The most beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” one follower declared.

“Looking pretty bada** though,” declared another.

“Snakes are dangerous,” a third comment read.

“I see you boo, lookin like a snake, I mean snack in that outfit. Love the style. You look great for real tho,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her pics. She’s often photographed wearing skimpy bathing suits, tight tops, and revealing lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed on the beach in a teeny black thong bikini while she soaked up some sun and snapped the stunning selfie. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 24,000 likes and over 270 comments.