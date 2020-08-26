‘One Piece’ Chapter 989 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed!

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as the highly-anticipated war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates has finally started in the Land of Wano. Unfortunately for fans, they would be needing to wait a little longer to see what will happen next in the popular manga. According to Omnitos, One Piece Chapter 989 wouldn’t be coming out this week and is expected to be officially available on September 6, 2020.

“Yes, One Piece 989 got delayed due to amid outbreak of COVID 19 Novel Coronavirus pandemic all over the world due to the protection of its manga staff. The New Official Release Date for Chapter is September 6, 2020, officially.”

Undergoing a short hiatus is no longer new to One Piece fans as the manga has been going on one-week breaks since it began in 1997. However, the hiatus became more frequent when the coronavirus started spreading in Japan. To slow down the spread of the disease, the Japanese government enforced strict quarantine protocols that affected several businesses, including the manga and anime industry. Though he admitted being frustrated with the current situation, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda vowed that he would continue making new chapters while staying healthy.

There are still plenty of days left before the release of the next chapter, but fans have already started making their own predictions regarding what will happen in One Piece Chapter 989. While discussing the events in the previous chapter, Omnitos hinted at the possibility that Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin could suffer amnesia once again.

“In One Piece Chapter 988, Oda throws a Major Curveball by having Sanji Clash against King, the 1st Yonko Commander of the Beast Pirates! The Mink Tribe begins their Sulong Transformation & Two Straw Hats show up to strike Yonko Big Mom! Will her Amnesia make a return? How would you like that situation to be handled?”

In One Piece Chapter 988, “Soul King” Brook and Cyborg Franky of the Straw Hat Pirates were featured making a surprise attack against Emperor Big Mom to save their lady navigator, Nami. Though their attack didn’t kill one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, it was enough to knock her down. After being hit in the head, there’s really a strong chance that the Yonko’s amnesia has returned.

It would be advantageous for the Straw Hat Pirates alliance if Linlin loses her memory once again. Like what they did when they first met her at the shore of Kuri, the Straw Hat Pirates could try to control Linlin and convince her to fight alongside them in their war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.