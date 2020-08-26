Aisha Thalia Displays Long Legs In Red-And-White Striped Jumpsuit As She Laments Her Latest Shadowban

Instagram model Aisha Thalia impressed her 553,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, August 25, showed the celebrity rocking a red-and-white striped bodysuit as she lamented being shadowbanned by the social media platform once more.

“Turn on post notifications if you ever want to see me again,” she stated in the caption after ruing the fact that Instagram appeared to allow such things as the exploitation of children, racism, and videos of the “graphic murder of black men,” but not nudity.

While Aisha does not usually show explicit imagery in her posts, some of her snaps are to be considered quite revealing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent photo showed plenty of the celebrity’s underboob as she sat on a bed. It is these sorts of shots that may have led to her alleged shadowban.

To dodge further complications this time, Aisha opted to share an update in which she was fully clothed. However, her toned physique was still highlighted in the skintight jumpsuit that she wore.

The celebrity wore a form-hugging red-and-white jumpsuit that was cut down to her midriff in front. Under this, she had on a white long-sleeved top that did up in a bow.

The outfit highlighted Aisha’s killer curves and long legs as she posed in front of a bench. Her hands rested gently on the countertop and she looked off to one side. Her golden curls framed her face as she did so and she completed the look with large dangling earrings.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the photo had already garnered well over 1,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring supporters.

“Do they not want you displaying all that sweet, savory underboobage? Because I’ll start a petition…,” one follower declared in the comments section.

However, others were more impressed by the outfit and Aisha’s style than the shadowban.

“Wearing that crown, Queen,” a fan said.

“I hate to break this to you…But you’re literally the only person on the planet that can make that outfit look good. I love their clothes… But this would fail on 99.9% of us mortals,” said another user.

“Your hair is fire. Those of us that can still see your posts love it,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers opted to convey how they felt by using emoji rather than words. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones.