Chantel Jeffries Nearly Spills Out Of Her Butterfly-Print Bikini In Smoldering New Instagram Post

Chantel Jeffries heated up her Instagram page on Tuesday with a smoldering new set of photos that saw her showing some serious skin.

The August 25 post included two sizzling shots of the DJ looking hotter than ever in a tiny pink bikini that was adorned in colorful butterflies. The pattern has proved to be particularly popular within the fashion scene over the last few months, though Chantel’s trendy sense of style wasn’t all that captivated the attention of her fans. Its scanty design was also likely to have turned a few heads, and one glimpse at the images explained exactly why.

Chantel sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her incredible figure in the itty-bitty two-piece that left very little to the imagination. It included a halter-style top with thin straps that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. She leaned forward toward the camera’s lens in the first image of the series, causing her ample cleavage to nearly spill out of the garment’s plunging neckline. The second shot saw her sitting up straight while basking in the sun, revealing the swimwear’s impossibly tiny cups that added a teasing glimpse of sideboob to the scandalous scene.

The matching bottoms were nearly out of sight in both of the images, however, it wasn’t hard to tell that piece as risque. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed Chantel to flaunt her curves and sculpted thighs. It also had a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, taut stomach, and abs.

The model kept up the butterfly theme of her ensemble with the accessories she added to the racy look. She sported a pair of pink butterfly huggie earrings, as well as a stacked necklace that small gold pendants of the insect. Chantel completed her outfit with a pair of pink sunglasses that were perched on top of her dark locks, which she tied in a high ponytail that cascaded down her back in messy waves.

Fans seemed infatuated with Chantel’s latest social media post, awarding it over 318,000 likes within six hours of going live. An additional 998 notes filled the comments section, with many containing compliments for the star.

“You look so good!!” one person wrote.

“Literally perfect,” praised another admirer.

“You are breathtaking,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolute queen,” added a fourth fan.

Chantel has been far from shy about flaunting her figure on social media this summer. The model recently showcased her physique again in a colorful two-piece while enjoying a day on the beach. Fans were thrilled by that post again, earning over 446,000 likes and 1,726 comments to date.