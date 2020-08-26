Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A White Off-The-Shoulder Dress

In her latest Instagram share, Arianny Celeste flaunted her growing baby bump in a stunning double update that had her 3.3 million Instagram followers rushing to hit the like button. The picture was taken in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as the geotag indicated.

The first shot was cropped right below Arianny’s stomach, and she showcased her sexy curves in an off-the-shoulder white dress. She tagged Blush Elegance, an online women’s boutique, in the picture, presumably indicating that the boutique is where she got her dress. The look featured a ruffled detail along the top, and the sleeves started halfway down her upper arm, leaving her shoulder exposed.

The fabric draped over her ample assets, before switching to a ruched fabric over her baby bump. The white hue looked breathtaking against her sun-kissed skin, and the combination of the looser top portion and tighter bodice accentuated her curvaceous figure.

She added several accessories as well, including a pair of statement earrings and a brown bag with a cross-body strap that she rested one hand on. She also tagged the brand LOVEthirteen in the picture, a company that creates handmade crystal jewelry, according to their Instagram bio. Arianny layered several bracelets on her wrist that looked as though they were crafted from crystal beads.

She added a pop of color with her nail polish, a stunning turquoise shade, and her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style. The photo was taken outdoors, and a few plants and flowers were visible behind her, as well as a sliver of the stunning blue sky.

The second photo was taken from a different perspective, and showed a bit more of the ensemble. The ruched detailing that stretched over her stomach extended a few inches below her belly, stretching across her hips, before a ruffle detail transitioned the look back to a looser draped style.

Arianny placed one hand by her side, and rested the other on her waist, showing off a gold bangle she wore on her wrist. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression and was framed by palm fronds as she stood in a gorgeous spot.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 6,300 likes within seven hours, as well as 83 comments from her audience.

“You are glowing beautifully with your pregnancy,” one follower wrote.

“So flawless,” another fan added.

“The most beautiful mamasita!!” a third fan remarked, referencing Arianny’s caption and including a heart eyes emoji in her comment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared another double update with her audience. For that post, she rocked a seafoam green bikini and a bucket hat. While the first shot was focused on her upper body, as she flaunted her cleavage and pursed her lips at the camera, she gave her followers a good look at her baby bump in the second shot.