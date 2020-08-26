Ana Cheri Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Skintight Activewear

On Tuesday, August 25, American model and businesswoman Ana Cheri shared a stunning snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the former Playboy Playmate posed in a white-walled room. She turned to the side and leaned against the wall while bending one of her knees. She seemed to have placed her hands on her thighs as she looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the photographer, parting her full lips.

The 34-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in skintight activewear from her own clothing line Cheri Fit. The set featured what appears to be a black sports bra with cut-out detailing and black-and-white speckled leggings that accentuated her pert derriere. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her toned midsection. Ana finished off the look with stud earrings and a pair of tennis shoes.

For the photo, the brunette beauty pulled back her long locks in a low bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, Ana announced the launch of her brand’s “Reset Collection,” suggesting that her ensemble was from the new line. She also implored her followers to “[t]ag a [f]riend who” would presumably be interested in workout gear from Cheri Fit in the comments section.

While many commenters did not fulfill Ana’s request, quite a few of her admirers did take the time to shower her with compliments.

“Looking so beautiful and cute,” wrote a fan.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” added a different devotee.

“You are the best so unbelievably gorgeous,” remarked another follower, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the comment.

“I love the fit,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a red heart emoji.

Some fans, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Ana has shown off her unbelievable body. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content on Instagram that shows her wearing risque outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she sizzled in a skimpy bodysuit. That provocative post has been liked over 210,000 times since it was shared.