AEW Rumors: Top Star Reportedly Set To Take Extended Leave Of Absence

Cody Rhodes will reportedly take an extended break from AEW television, according to PWInsider. It is believed that he is doing so to sell the beatdown he received from Brodie Lee and The Dark Order on the latest episode of Dynamite. However, the executive vice president could also be set to appear in a television series.

The report stated that Rhodes will be part of the STARZ series Heels, which is set to go into production in Georgia. Stephen Amell — the lead actor and a friend of Rhodes who has wrestled him in the past — will spearhead the wrestling-themed drama. The actor reportedly requested that the AEW star be a part of the show when it was announced last year.

Rhodes lost his TNT Championship to Lee in a squash match. After the bout, he was carried out on a stretcher, only to be attacked by Lee and his stablemates. If Rhodes is set to take a hiatus, it makes sense for him to put over an opponent in such a big way.

The company is expected to provide an update on Rhodes’ condition on Thursday. That’s when Dynamite will air this week, due to the NBA Playoff coverage taking place during the show’s regular Wednesday timeslot.

With Rhodes out of the picture for the foreseeable future, it should end speculation about free agents joining the promotion to challenge for the TNT Championship. Rhodes was defending the title in open challenges, which saw several stars from the independent circuit show up to compete.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rhodes claimed that some notable names could challenge him in the coming weeks. Now that there’s a new title-holder, however, the open challenge concept could come to an end.

More information about the title picture will be unveiled on the next episode of Dynamite, and the intrigue from fans is bound to continue the program’s recent wave of momentum in the ratings.

The wrestler has worked alongside Amell in the past. He was a guest star on Arrow for several episodes, playing the character Derek Sampson. The actor also accompanied the performer to the ring at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view, and he might even join in a wrestling capacity at a later date.

As documented by Ringside News, Rhodes has discussed bringing his friend into the fold in the past. According to the executive vice president, the Arrow star will always have a home in the company, and they have plans for him as soon as his schedule allows him to compete.