Ashley Resch Flaunts Cleavage In Bandeau Top: ‘Dior Dior’

Model Ashley Resch treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself wearing very little, showing off her intricate ink, and they appeared to appreciate her efforts.

More than 7,600 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and more than 160 of them also took the time to leave a positive comment for the model. Several indicated that they thought Ashley looked hot in the image by including the flame emoji in their responses.

“The ringlets in your hair, Ashley. You look so sexy, and I love your tattoos. Smoking hot,” declared one user who included a red heart, eyes, and a red heart-eye emoji.

“You look like a mermaid from the depths of the sea. Your hair is amazing. I just love your eyes,” a second fan wrote, adding several mermaids.

“Man, look at God’s creation. You look absolutely stunning, Ashley. Keep them coming,” enthused a third Instagrammer who included a blushing smiley.

“What a beautiful and gorgeous woman. So much confidence. Your eyes killed me, and I loved the cool top,” a fourth devotee gushed.

In the image, Ashley sat in front of a light gray sofa, and she rested one arm on its cushion. The furniture was in front of a similarly colored wall. The model stared into the camera with a sensual look in her light clear blue peepers. She also held her full pink lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her white teeth and a bit of her tongue. Ashley’s blond hair fell in tight ringlets over one shoulder and down her back from a messy side part, and it framed her face on one side. She accessorized with a pair of thick, gold, medium-sized hoop earrings and a delicate round gold chain that fell just longer than choker length around her neck.

Ashely wore a patterned pink, red, and white silky garment tied around her chest, which showed off her voluptuous cleavage. The garment also highlighted her flat stomach, nipped-in waist, toned shoulders, and curvy hips. She paired the unconventional top with a pair of pink panties, and just a bit of them showed rising high on her hips. The pose showed off an intricate tattoo sleeve on one of Ashley’s arms and a word, which was written on her other arm.

Ashley is no stranger to showcasing her fit body and tattoos on Instagram. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flaunted her wifey side in a skin-tight white mini dress with strategic cutouts.