Kim Lee Flaunts Killer Curves While Wearing Leopard-Print Bodysuit

Instagram model, DJ, and pianist Kim Lee wowed her 513,000 followers with her latest picture. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, August 25, showed the celebrity in a striking pose while wearing an animal-print bodysuit.

Kim wore a leopard-print bodysuit that featured a high neckline and hugged her enviable curves. Long sleeves covered her toned arms and finished with a slightly ruffled edge at her wrist, covering her entire hand. The outfit was cut high over her hips, revealing part of a tattoo on her stomach.

Around her neck, was a bejeweled chain that featured a stunning gem in the center. Her dark hair was pulled up into a ponytail high on her head and her straightened locks fell down behind her shoulders to her waist.

Kim posed with one arm bent and her hand resting gently at her temple. She cocked her head to one side and looked down at the camera. Her other hand rested on her hip.

The celebrity stood in front of a garish backdrop, featuring a variety of shades of blue and pink. Harper’s Bazaar was written in white in one corner of the shot.

This was not the first snap in the photoshoot that Kim had shared. Five days ago, she revealed the first similar image, which showed a shot of her long legs in the outfit. A day later, the second one was published. She then updated her account with another photo two days ago. All of these bore the Harper’s Bazaar logo, indicating where her fans could see her next.

As soon as Kim posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 22 hours, the photo had garnered more than 8.700 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“God bless you much love,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Loving you would be easy,” a fan said in response to Kim’s caption.

“You look lovely,” said another user.

“My crush,” a fourth person wrote, also using several black heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about Kim’s latest update. The most popular was the heart and heart-eyed ones. However, many instances of the kissing and lips emoji also showed up in the comments section.

Kim often posts photoshoot images to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an image of herself wearing a glamorous blue evening dress. This snap was a part of a collection for Stuff India.