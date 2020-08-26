Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In A Revealing, Printed White Dress

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko took to her Instagram page on Tuesday and wowed her 11.5 million followers with a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Anastasiya, who rose to fame after being dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” because of her extreme hourglass figure, rocked a printed white maxidress.

The outfit boasted spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, one which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. It consisted of a wrap-style bodice that accentuated her curves and highlighted her slender waist. The risque ensemble also included a long, ruffled skirt with a thigh-high slit through which she flaunted her sexy legs. The stunner completed her look with a pair of metallic grey sandals.

Anastasiya wore her brunette tresses down, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her shoulder arms. In terms of accessories, she opted for multiple bracelets and a chic, white handbag.

The shoot took place indoors. To strike a pose, Anastasiya perched on a plush, off-white sofa. She leaned slightly backward and placed a hand on the sofa for support. Turning her face away from the camera, she closed her eyes and parted her lips.

In the caption, Anastasiya expressed her love for printed outfits, adding that her ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The brand also sponsored the post.

Within an hour of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 37,000 likes. Besides, many of Anastasiya’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared 620-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Loving this classy look on you!!! You are, indeed, very, very pretty and hot,” one of her fans commented.

“You are so stunning, babe. I am in love with your beautiful body and face. Sending you kisses from Germany!” another user chimed in.

“Oh wow, I am speechless. You are the prettiest model on Instagram!” a third follower wrote.

“Looking amazing, my queen. You are the definition of perfection and my dream lady!” a fourth admirer remarked, adding multiple kiss emoji.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Aylen Alvarez, Eriana Blanco, and Jojo Babie.

Anastasiya had shared another photo wearing the same outfit last month in which she struck a different pose. As of this writing, the picture has accrued whopping 282,000-plus comments.

The model posts her hot pictures and videos on Instagram almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 19, she uploaded a flirty clip on her timeline in which she rocked a white lace cropped bustier top that she paired with a long skirt.