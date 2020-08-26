Stassie Karanikolaou Looks Flawless In A Vintage Two-Piece Chanel Set & Strappy Black Sandals

Stassie Karanikolaou showcased her incredible fashion sense in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The model rocked a head-turning ensemble in the August 25 update, one that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The 23-year-old looked flawless as she worked the camera in a vintage, two-piece Chanel set from Treasures of NYC that boasted a bold, black-and-white geometric pattern. The look included a short-sleeved button-up with a deep neckline that teased a glimpse of her ample assets. The piece cut off in the middle of her midsection, offering fans a peek at her flat stomach and abs as well.

Stassie also sported a pair of ankle-length pants in the same eye-popping design. The bottoms clung tightly to her lower half, defining her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. The number also featured a high-rise waistband that sat right at her navel, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The 23-year-old included three photos in the steamy upload, all of which captured her standing in the doorway of a large gazebo with a straw roof. The post kicked off with a close-up shot of Stassie resting one arm on the side of the doorframe while gazing at the camera with a smoldering stare. She let her other arm hang down by her hips, which were popped out to the side to further emphasize her famous curves.

The remaining snaps in the post were taken at a further distance, offering the star’s 9.2 million followers a full-length look at both the front and back stunning ensemble. The snaps revealed that she had added a pair of trendy, square-toed sandals to her ensemble. The shoes featured thick heels that helped accentuate Stassie’s lean legs, as well as several thins traps that wrapped tightly around her ankles and calves.

Stassie added a slew of jewelry to her outfit, including hoop earrings and a trendy necklace stack. She styled her dark brown tresses in a sleek bun, allowing her fans to get a complete look at her striking features.

As per usual, the triple-pic update was showered with love by Stassie’s adoring fans. It has racked up more than 361,000 likes within six hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“LITERALLY W O W,” one person wrote.

“You are perfect, omg,” praised another fan.

“Love your outfit you look gorgeous,” a third follower remarked.

“Long story short, J’adore,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Stassie has been entertaining her followers with a number of stunning looks this summer. Last week, the model sent temperatures soaring when she showcased her incredible figure in a skimpy coral swimwear. That look proved to be another major hit, amassing over 683,000 likes and 2,408 comments to date.