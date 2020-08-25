Chanel West Coast Sizzles In A Black Bikini While Revealing Her Plans For The Rest Of 2020

Chanel West Coast only wants to do two things for the rest of 2020: make music, and go to the beach. The star revealed how she’ll be spending the rest of the year in a new Instagram upload on Tuesday, which included a snap of her already fulfilling one of her plans.

The 31-year-old was snapped soaking up some sun on the beach in the August 25 addition to her page. She laid on her back across a bright floral towel that was stretched over the sand as the sun’s warm rays spilled down on her, indicating that it was a beautiful day to relax by the water. She was looking absolutely stunning, as per usual, in a scanty black bikini, one that perfectly suited her flawless physique and killer curves.

Chanel sent pulses racing as she flaunted her toned bod in the itty-bitty two-piece. The swimwear included a trendy sports bra-style top with a daringly low scoop neckline that left her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage exposed. It fit snuggly around her voluptuous chest and featured thin shoulder straps, offering her audience a peek at her toned shoulders and arms.

The brunette’s matching bikini bottoms boasted a classic Brazilian cut that did way more showing than covering up. The style included a high-cut leg that showed off Chanel’s curvy hips and toned legs, which also sported a gorgeous summer glow. She stretched one of them out in front of her and bent the other at the knee, teasing a glimpse of her pert derriere that was exposed due to the garment’s cheeky style. The piece also featured a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat stomach, and abs.

Chanel added a set of dainty gold necklaces to her barely there beach day ensemble, one of which appeared to have a nameplate pendant. She also wore a pair of studded cat eye sunglasses over her eyes to offer some protection from the bright sun.

She opted to leave her long, dark locks down despite the day’s seemingly warm temperatures. They spilled messily her head in loose waves as she laid out to work on her tan.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for the television personality’s 3.4 million followers to show the bikini-clad Instagram post some love. It has amassed nearly 40,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Chanel you look so beautiful and gorgeous,” one person gushed.

“Black looks very good on you,” praised another follower.

“Hottest woman on earth,” a third admire declared.

“Love you and your music,” added a fourth fan.

Chanel seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the celeb thrilled them again last week when she showcased her incredible physique in a coordinated ensemble from Versace.