Kristin Cavallari Gets Two New Tattoos As She Finds Strength Through ‘Difficult Times’

The newly single mom got meaningful new ink on her arm.

Kristin Cavallari got some new ink to mark her new chapter as a single mom.

Four months after announcing her divorce from retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, the 33-year-old Uncommon James founder sat down two new tattoos from celebrity ink master, JonBoy.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram page, Kristin was pictured wearing a stylish face mask as lay back on a plush sofa with pillows and held out her arm for the popular tattoo artist. The mom of three wore her hair in a messy bun as she looked down to watch the expert do his work with a tattoo gun that said “Gucci” on it. In the caption to the pic, Kristin tagged JonBoy, then shared more details on her Instagram story.

On her story, the Very Cavallari star shared a photo to reveal the initials of her three children on her forearm and a butterfly tattooed onto her wrist. The names of her children, Camden, Jaxon, eight, and Saylor, were etched in a delicate script. In the caption to the image of the butterfly, the newly single mom wrote, “Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times.”

In the comments section to the post, some of Kristin’s 4.1 million Instagram followers reacted to her symbolic move after her split from Jay.

“Probably been waiting to do this for ten years. Yes girl soar,” wrote one fan.

“I feel like the old Kristin is coming back but In a good way u seem way more free,” added another.

“I hope it says Stephen,” a third fan joked, in a reference to Kristin’s Laguna Beach ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti.

Others were more skeptical of the reason behind the new tattoos.

“If a person changes their hair, gets a tattoo, or tries to pretend that they thriving after a breakup, it’s a sign that they aren’t feeling that well on the inside. Hope you feel better,” a commenter wrote.

Longtime fans know that the new ink is not Kristin’s first time getting a tattoo. She also has a Capricorn symbol on the back of her neck and a tiny star on her foot. In addition, when she was dating actor Nick Zano more than a decade ago, she was reportedly so smitten that she had the initials “NZ” tattooed in her wrist, according to People. Once they split, she had her ex’s initials removed from her left wrist.