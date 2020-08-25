Marona Tanner Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Yellow Sundress On Instagram

Australian model and actress Marona Tanner took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 25, and treated her fans to yet another sexy snapshot.

In the picture, Marona — who initially rose to fame after being featured in the political thriller Embedded —rocked a printed yellow sundress that boasted spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. The risque ensemble allowed her to show off plenty of cleavage and tease her admirers. What’s more, the knee-length outfit also enabled her to show off a glimpse of her legs.

Marona wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a gold chain belt that accentuated her slender waist.

The photoshoot took place in a room. Some white curtains and a wall hanging could also be seen in the background. To strike a pose, Marona sat atop a bed that had white sheets spread over it. She sat with her legs spread apart and folded her knees. The hottie placed one of her hands on the bed for support and used the other hand to lightly touch her hair. Finally, she seductively parted her lips and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, she asked her fans to express what they think about the picture and added multiple hashtags.

Within eight hours of posting, the snap racked up more than 5,600 likes. In addition to that, several of Marona’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 220-plus messages to praise her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“Good morning to you, fairytale queen,” one of her fans commented.

“Could it be the most beautiful girl in the world? That’s what I think about the pic,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

“I’m amazed at how can you be more and more stunning every day?!” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re like a ray of sunshine. You always make me happy!! I love you so much, Marona,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Colleen Hayes, Casey Fleyshman, Amber Roper, and Alicia van Wollingen.

Marona rarely fails to impress her admirers with her hot pictures. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she uploaded a set pics on August 21 in which she rocked a dark green dress, one which perfectly accentuated her incredible figure. As of the writing of this article, the photos have amassed more than 7,000 likes.