Denise Richards Explains Why She And Husband Aaron Phypers Spend One Weekend a Month Away From Kids

Denise Richards makes marriage a priority.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers do their best to prioritize their marriage, even though they are currently raising three children and caring for several dogs.

During an appearance on Quibi’s The Rachel Hollis Show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member admitted to having “help” before revealing that she and Aaron, who wed in September 2018, try to spend one weekend each month away from her kids to reconnect with one another.

“There’s a lot we can do ourselves, but I can’t do everything on my own and actually it makes me a better parent having the help,” Denise explained, according to an August 25 report from Us Weekly magazine. “In normal circumstances, my husband and I, we take one weekend a month, we go to a hotel, where it’s just us.”

In addition to sharing her two oldest daughters, Sami, 16, and Lola, 15, with her former husband, Charlie Sheen, Denise is also mom to 9-year-old daughter Eloise, who she adopted as a single parent in 2011.

While some parents experience mom-guilt or dad-guilt when they’re away from their children for long periods, or even short periods, of time, Denise and Aaron said that the two of them don’t feel guilty because they know their “adult time” is good for their entire family.

“We don’t feel guilty about it and we have our adult time and I think it’s a very important thing for any couple to [know] it’s OK to reconnect and not feel guilty having your household taken care of,” she explained.

According to an Us Weekly insider, Denise has been put through the ringer on the 10th season of RHOBH as rumors regarding her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville continue to swirl but has remained “unbothered” by the ongoing storyline.

Last month, a source told the outlet that the couple is doing better than ever as they focus on their “solid” marriage, rather than the sordid claims that have been made against Denise by her former friend, Brandi.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers arrive for the LA Premiere Of ‘7 Days To Vegas.’ Gabriel Olsen

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise spoke to The Washington Post in July about the allegations of an affair between her and Brandi. During the interview, Denise denied the claims by giving a nod to the three-way scene she was involved in with Neve Campbell during the 1998 flick, Wild Things.

“I did not have an affair,” Denise insisted. “People can believe whatever they want, but ‘Wild Things’ was not a documentary.”