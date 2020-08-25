Ariana James Shows Off Enviable Booty In Thong Bikini

Ariana James flaunted her killer body for her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 25, in a new post. The Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to upload a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a racy bikini that allowed her to showcase her chiseled figure.

The photos captured James posing in the middle of the road in front of a mountain lined with pine trees. In the first, she faced the camera while extending her arms to the sides. She shot a fierce gaze at the photographer while leaving her lips slightly parted.

The second was a shot of James from behind, which put her toned glutes front and center. She was in the same location and appeared to be walking away from the camera.

James sported a two-piece bathing suit with light pink and gray accents over a white background. The top featured an inverted design, which looked like a classic triangle shape but with shoulder straps tied around her torso and behind her neck. This styling created a round, low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

She teamed it with a pair of matching string bottoms that tied on the sides. She wore the straps high, helping to accentuate the contrast between her curvy hips and slender midriff. James sported an open denim jacket, which she took off for the second photo. She also had on a white double-pompom beanie.

In the caption, James included a motivational message in Spanish in which she pointed out you have to risk falling in order to fly, according to Google Translate.

Within eight hours, the photos have attracted more than 87,200 likes and upwards of 1,200 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to share their admiration for James and to rave over her beauty.

“Ari stopping traffic,” one user wrote, including a heart-eyes emoji after the comment.

“And get back up as many times as needed,” replied another person.

“You are out of this world,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Simply perfect, divine, beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] have a nice day Ari,” added a fourth fan.

James often treats her fans to bikini photos on her Instagram feed. Last week, the shared another snap in which she rocked a different two-piece, as The Inquisitr previously reported. That photo was taken in Aspen, Colorado, per the geotag. James once again wore the bikini top in an upside-down style, tying the top straps around her back and causing the triangle to point toward her ribcage, while she tugged at the sides of her matching bottoms.