Ariana James Shows Off Enviable Booty In Thong Bikini In Colorado

Ariana James flaunted her killer body to her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 24, with a new post. The Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to upload a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a racy bikini that allowed her to showcase her chiseled figure.

The photos captured James posing in the middle of the road in front of a mountain lined with pine trees. In the first, she faced the camera while outstretching her arms. She shot a fierce gaze at the photographer while allowing her lips to hang slightly open.

The second was a shot of James from behind, which put her toned glutes front and center. She was in the same location and appeared to be walking away from the photographer.

James sported a two-piece bathing suit with light pink and gray accents over a white background. The top featured an inverted design, which looked like a classic triangle shape but whose shoulder straps tied around her torso and the back ones around her neck. This styled created a round, low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

She teamed it with a pair of matching string bottoms that tied on her sides. She wore the straps high, helping to accentuate the contrast between her toned hips and slender midriff. James wore an open denim jacket, which she took off for the second photo. She also had on a white double pom-pom beanie.

In the caption, James included a motivational message in Spanish in which she pointed out you have to risk falling in order to fly, according to Google Translate.

Within eight hours, the photos have attracted more than 87,200 likes and upwards of 1,200 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to share how much their admiration James and to rave about her beauty.

“Ari stopping traffic,” one user wrote, including a heart-eyes emoji after the comment.

“And get back up as many times as needed,” replied another user.

“You are out of this world,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Simply perfect, divine, beautiful [heart-eyes emoji] have a nice day Ari,” added a fourth fan.

