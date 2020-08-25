Amanda Cerny Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs & Fit Physique In Sports Bra & Booty Shorts

Amanda Cerny shared a short workout video on her TikTok page on Tuesday that seemed to impress and inspire her millions of fans. She gave everybody a peek at a strength training session she was doing and her killer physique had everybody buzzing.

The TikTok video showed Cerny working out in the fitness center and it appeared that she had the place mostly to herself. She had her brunette hair pulled back into a simple ponytail and she looked ready to dig in and challenge her body. She was focused and determined as she did several repetitions at one machine, leaning back and bending her knees slightly to get the most out of the moves that she could.

In her caption, Amanda explained that she was focused on some strength training since it was a great way to improve one’s posture. She encouraged her followers to make sure they took breaks from scrolling every once in a while to move their bodies too.

The 29-year-old social media starlet showcased fabulous form as she did one exercise on camera. She wore a black and gray sports bra and black Nike sneakers along with some tiny, tight shorts for this gym visit and she looked incredible.

The bold red color of the shorts provided a fabulous contrast to the rest of her basic ensemble and the look as a whole perfectly showcased Cerny’s incredible physique.

“Yo you can’t wear that to the gym someone’s gonna get hurt,” teased one person.

As she worked through this particular exercise, Cerny’s followers were able to see the strength in her arms, appreciate her chiseled abdominals, and fawn over her long, lean legs. She has nearly 9 million people following her TikTok updates and they found plenty to love with this clip.

By late afternoon, about five hours after first uploading the clip, the video already had more than 205,000 views. Nearly 35,000 people hit the “like” button and almost 250 people commented as well.

“My motivation right now,” a fan noted.

“Perfection,” another person wrote.

“Get those gains girl,” someone else teased.

Judging by how Cerny’s abdominals looked in this new clip, it seemed clear that she had kept up her workout schedule throughout these past few months of quarantine.

Cerny recently joked on Instagram that the garbage got out more than she did. However, it was obvious with this post that she hadn’t exactly lounged around and ignored her workout routine during these unusual times.

She’s maintained an incredible figure with workouts like these and it appeared that her determination to hit the gym inspired some of her fans to do the same for themselves.