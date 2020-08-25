Yaslen Clemente Tugs On Figure-Hugging Pants While Wearing Plunging Bralette In Latest Instagram Update

On Tuesday, August 25, American model Yaslen Clemente shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 23-year-old standing in front of an off-white wall. She opted to wear a plunging white bralette that put her ample cleavage on display, much to the delight of her audience. Yaslen also wore a pair of skintight high-waisted light gray pants, which accentuated her curvaceous hips. As for accessories, the social media sensation sported a tie-dye bucket hat, a delicate necklace, and a minimalist belly button ring.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her shoulder-length curly hair down. Her long nails were also manicured and painted a bright blue color that complemented her tan skin.

In the first image, Yaslen stood with her back arched and her legs spread. She touched her hat, while she hooked her thumb into the waistband of her pants and tugged down. The fitness trainer turned her neck and lowered her gaze with a small smile playing on her lips.

She altered her position for the following photo by jutting out her hips, as she rested one of her hands on her thigh and placed the other on the back of her head. She looked away from the camera and off into the distance.

In the caption and the body of the post, Yaslen tagged the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing, suggesting that is where she received her outfit.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes. Many of Yaslen’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You’re so adorable,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are absolutely fantastic omg so stunning,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye and a red heart emoji.

“You’re so beautiful baby,” remarked another follower.

“You look so cute with that bucket hat,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, Yaslen is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy butterfly-patterned swimsuit. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.