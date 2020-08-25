Dorinda Medley Was Reportely Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ As Cast Faces Shake-Up

Fans were shocked to learn that Dorinda Medley was leaving the Real Housewives of New York after just six seasons on the Bravo show. Now, the Daily Mail reveals that Dorinda’s exit wasn’t her decision, and there may be more surprises to come as the remaining cast of the franchise faces a shake-up.

The 55-year old reportedly got word that she wasn’t returning for the show’s 13th season shortly before posting her Instagram message to her followers announcing that she was leaving the series.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice… But all things must come to an end,” she wrote.

She added that RHONY was a good way for her to work through the loss of her husband Richard and to meet new people, as The Inquistr previously reported. Her late spouse, Richard H. Medley, died at age 60 in November 2011.

“I wish you all health, happiness and success,” she concluded.

The post was accompanied by the housewife wearing a black dress covered in silver beading and her signature white-blonde hair swept across her face. She holds a black fan while sitting in a red chair.

The timing of the big announcement comes at a difficult moment for Dorinda after losing her good friend Jon Giswold.

Heidi Gutman / Bravo

An insider said that the decision was a mistake given that Dorinda is consistently loved by fans.

“It’s a big mistake,” the source said. “We’re all surprised as even though she had a tough season, she is a fan favorite who people are rooting for.”

The source also predicted that Bravo execs would regret their decision.

“Dorinda was the only housewife left who owns both her own apartment in New York City alongside a second home in the country,” the insider added. “You watch, this is an error that they will regret.”

The lack of one of the franchise’s more charismatic characters could be a letdown for fans, the insider suggested, and viewers would be left watching LuAnn de Lesseps’ virtual cabaret antics instead.

‘Think about it, there will be no more Clip!,” they said of the phrase that Dorinda repeated throughout her run to shut an argument down.

The individual also wondered how the cast would celebrate the holidays, which they often did at Dorinda’s Bluestone Manor in the Berkshires — the site of many of the show’s most memorable moments.

Dorinda became a part of RHONY in 2015 during its seventh season.

As Page Six reports, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann may all be on the chopping block as well and the new cast may revolve around Leah McSweeney.

However, a source denied the report that Dorinda was fired.