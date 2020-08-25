Jacob Blake’s Mother Julia Jackson Calls Out ‘Violence And Destruction’ After Shooting

Jacob Blake’s mother Julia Jackson spoke out on behalf of her son Tuesday afternoon, and she asked people in the State of Wisconsin, United States, and abroad to look inside their hearts. The heartbroken mother called for healing and unity in the country, and she called out the violence and destruction she’d seen in the community of Kenosha.

The Inquisitr previously reported that members of the Kenosha Police Department reportedly shot Blake in the back seven times in front of his three children, capturing national attention, sparking protests and unrest.

Ms. Jackson, dressed in black, stood surrounded by many people as she struggled to speak about her child Jacob, whom she said is fighting for his life. She received support from those who stood beside her, and the grieving mother spoke with grace and courage about the situation. Jackson asked for prayers for her child, who is fighting for his life, and her family as well as for the police officers and their families.

“As I was riding through…the city I noticed a lot of damage. That doesn’t reflect my son or my family. If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes — the violence and the destruction — he would be very unpleased. So I’m really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your hearts.”

She asked everyone involved in the situation to do justice for Jacob and examine themselves to ensure that they were not causing further violence or committing acts of destruction.

She also called out for healing for her son physically, emotionally, and spiritually, and she said that the country also needs a similar level of healing. Jackson declared that every human of every shade must love who they are, and she celebrated the diversity that human beings enjoy. Jackson also pointed out that everyone is equal, and she credited God as the supreme being in the universe.

“We are the United States. Have we been united?” she inquired.

Jackson warned that the country is in danger of falling in its divided state.

“A house that is against each other cannot stand.”

She finished out her roughly five-minute statement by explaining that she prayed for the police officers as well as her black and brown sisters and brothers. She urged them to use their intelligence along with their hearts to work together to show everybody else how humans should treat each other. Jackson concluded that America is great when its people behave greatly, which is what she wanted to see come out of the tragedy involving Jacob.