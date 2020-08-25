Melania Trump Is The ‘Jackie Kennedy Of Her Time,’ White House Adviser Says

During an MSNBC appearance on Tuesday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro praised Melania Trump ahead of her forthcoming speech planned at the Republican National Convention the same night, Newsweek reported.

“Melania Trump will be introducing the new Rose Garden, I find her to be the Jackie Kennedy of her time — the beauty, the elegance, the soft-spokenness,” he said. “I think she’ll deliver a powerful message to the American people.”

As reported by The Hill, Trump will address the American people alongside other planned RNC speakers, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In addition, the former fashion model will be joined by two of her husband’s children from previous marriages — Eric and Tiffany.

Navarro’s Kennedy comparison comes in the wake of Trump’s renovation of the Rose Garden, which was last redesigned during the former first lady’s administration. As The Inquisitr reported, Pam Keith, the Democratic nominee for Florida’s 18th Congressional district, accused Trump of turning the Rose Garden into a golf putting green. Elsewhere, others took to social media to compare the new design to a cemetery.

According to CNN, a White House official familiar with Trump’s speech claimed it would focus on her second-term agenda, personal anecdotes, and reflections on her last few years in politics. Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said the speech would not be driven by anger — as Kimberly Guilfoyle’s was — and instead focus on positivity and looking to the future.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Throughout her husband’s presidency, Trump has avoided touching on the controversial issues that have come to define his time in office. Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies, said that the former fasion model has broken the mold of many of her predecessors.

“I think that Melania has proven that the role can be as big, or as small, as the person who holds it wants it to be. It’s an oddly feminist twist really, because she’s shown that the first lady does not have to fit into our preconceived cookie cutter expectations of what we as Americans think she should be.”

Trump recently made headlines when she was allegedly caught on tape making derogatory remarks about her husband and his adult children. The comment was reportedly made while speaking to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Trump’s former friend and author of the forthcoming book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady. As of now, the Slovenian-American businesswoman only has one child with the president — Barron.