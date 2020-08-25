Haley Kalil Flaunts Killer Legs In Black Bikini Bottoms And Nude Sweater

Haley Kalil showed off her killer body and her amazing sense of humor on Tuesday, August 25, when she teased her 337,000 Instagram followers with an update in which she sported bikini bottoms and a sweater for a series of photos.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocked a pair of black high-rise bottoms that sat above her navel, hugging her slender waist. They boasted a cheeky cut that bared her hips and offered a good amount of coverage on the back. Halil paired her bikini with a nude knitted sweater for a comfy look.

Her red hair was styled down while the bangs fell over her eyes. Kalil was on a boat and the pictures appeared to have been taken during the golden hour, judging by how the light struck her skin.

The first and second shots captured Kalil sideways as she stretched her arms up above her head. For the first, she stuck her tongue out while smiling brightly. She lifted the foot up, showcasing her killer legs. The second was similar, but her foot was back down. The position of her arms drove the hem of the sweater up, exposing her tight stomach. The third snap was a funny take of Kalil lifting up her top, which caused her to make a funny face.

Kalil paired the slideshow with a caption in which she joked that the majority of the photos she takes looks like the third example shown here.

The photos have attracted more than 9,200 likes and over 115 comments within the first hour. Her fans used the comments section to express their admiration for Kalil’s personality and to engage with her caption.

“Yep same here [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] even worse when I try to get a decent picture with one of my animals!!” one user wrote.

“You and me both [heart-eyes emoji] [hands raised] still look stunning,” replied another user.

“Literally cause you are just this bright cheery person,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Your posts are amazing. You truly seem to love life,” added a fourth fan.

Kalil, who is well known for being real and promoting self acceptance on her Instagram, recently shared a collage that included a photo of herself in a skimpy bathing suit for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue next to a shot from her graduation day, as The Inquisitr has noted. She added a lengthy caption in which she noted that people can embrace being sexy while also being accomplished in other fields and asked her fans to share their experiences.