Rachel Bush Flaunts Sexy Sideboob In A Barely There Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Busty model Rachel Bush left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram photo on Tuesday afternoon. She put all of her enviable curves on full display as she enjoyed the weather.

In the sultry snap, Rachel looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a sexy string bikini with an animal print. The top fit tightly around her ample bust while it exposed her sideboob. The straps highlighted her muscular arms and shoulders as well.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they showed off her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also in the spotlight for the shot.

Rachel sat on a white lounge chair for the pic. She placed both of her hands over her head to shield her face from the bright sunlight. She arched her back and bent one knee while turning her head to the side and soaking up the sunshine. In the background, a gorgeous water scene was visible.

She wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks pulled back away from her face. The strands were braided and fell over her shoulder.

Rachel has accumulated more than 1.3 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,700 times within the first 20 minutes after it was published to her feed.

Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 140 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I can not deal with you,” one follower declared.

“Must be nice sitting in the sun,” another wrote.

“What a view! I could look out at that and you all day long. You’re just so dang gorgeous. There are no words to describe you,” a third person commented.

“Can I have ur body thanks,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model appears to have no qualms about showcasing her toned physique in racy ensembles for her online photos. She’s most often seen sporting sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and skintight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel recently caught the eye of her followers when she flashed her booty in a pair of skimpy white shorts and a butterfly tube top. That post also proved to be a popular one. It’s reeled in more than 36,000 likes and over 330 comments to date.