Maya Jama Stuns Fans In Crop Top & Tight-Fitted Shorts For Latest Outfit Post

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for showing off her eye-catching attire but kept it fairly simple and comfy for her most recent upload.

Jama stunned in a brown crop top that was relatively low-cut. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as a hint of her toned midriff. Jama paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted shorts that were tight-fitted and fell above her upper thigh. She styled half her dark wavy shoulder-length in a high ponytail and left the rest down. Jama kept her nails short and appeared barefoot for the occasion.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jama took a selfie of herself in the mirror. She was captured from the knees-up and posed in front of a plain white backdrop that looked like large wardrobe doors. Jama parted her legs and looked into her phone while taking the pic. She lifted her right hand and sported a subtle pout.

In the next slide, Jama leaned against the wall and raised her right leg. She pulled a strand of her hair while pushing her hip out to the right.

In the third and final frame, the TV personality zoomed in on her pulling the tiny strand of her locks and mentioned in her caption that she made a joke of it because she “couldn’t ignore it.”

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 233,000 likes and over 960 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“If I could have @mayajama as my bestie 2020 would’ve been just fineeee,” one user wrote.

“Always so much beauty which I fully admire,” another person shared.

“Seriously, natural beauty on Insta is so refreshing,” remarked a third fan.

“I have this set, it definitely looks best on you,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the flame emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her fashion choices is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white-and-blue patterned denim crop top that had chain straps and metal pins that connected the garment together. The attire that featured two different shades of blue on each side was paired with light blue high-waisted jeans that had a cloudy pattern all over. Jama completed the ’90s-inspired fit with a matching bucket hat and white lace-up sneakers.